Good news! We've added subscriptions promotion 88AX to your visit today. Change
Cycling Weekly is your all round road cycling magazine. Read more
Packed with the latest news from the biggest names and races in cycling, as well as grass-roots features on cycling clubs and local events. Stay up to date with all the latest bikes and equipment with our regular reviews and improve your performance with our expert practical, nutritional and training tips. Test yourself with our guides to routes and sportives near you.
Buy a subscription
To speed things up, we've pre-selected our most popular options below. Please check these before continuing
Is this a gift?
Please let us know if this is a gift subscription
Select delivery country:
You already have an item in your basket for delivery to USA. Please complete this purchase or empty your basket before selecting an alternative delivery country for further items.
Subscription type:
Single issue
Delivery included
US$11.25 for 1 issue
Rolling subscription
(Cancel online at any time)
Save 35 %
US$249.49 every 12 months / 51 issues
1 year subscription
Save 30 %
US$268.49 for one year / 51 issues
2 year subscription
Save 35 %
US$498.99 for two years / 102 issues
Rolling subscription
(Cancel online at any time)
Save 45 %
US$210.99 every 12 months / 51 issues
1 year subscription
Save 40 %
US$230.49 for one year / 51 issues
2 year subscription
Save 45 %
US$422.49 for two years / 102 issues
Please answer the question above: Is this a gift?
AS THE PUBLISHER OF THIS MAGAZINE WE PROMISE
No need to head to the shops, have every issue delivered direct to your door.
All subscriptions come with a best price guarantee, so we'll refund the difference if you find them cheaper anywhere else.
There are no hidden costs and all postage and delivery costs are included in our prices. We promise your price is guaranteed for the first 12 months. Please see our T&Cs for full details.
Manage your subscriptions via our self-service website mymagazine.co.uk
Frequently Asked Questions
About this offer
Delivery
How to...
About this offer
If the promotion you have seen is still valid but not showing on screen, you can try to change the offer by clicking here. You will need to enter a specific code you've been sent, which are typically 4 or 5 characters long.
All items purchased include the cost of delivery within the price. As the cost of postage can vary quite significantly between different regions and mailing locations, this is reflected in the price.
Magazinesdirect.com is owned and run by Future Publishing Limited who publish all the magazines on the site. As such, we can guarantee our prices are lower than you will find elsewhere.
Digital subscriptions are currently available on iPad, iPhone and Android devices. A 'web reader' is also available for other internet connected devices.
Single issues and our guides and specials are currently only available in print but we're working on adding digital delivery here too.
A rolling subscription provides continuous service until you choose to cancel. This means that you'll benefit from uninterrupted deliveries and you'll never miss an issue again. If you change your mind, you can cancel the auto-renewal at any time and you'll only receive the remaining issues for which you've already paid.
Yes, just make sure you select the relevant country above. All prices include packaging and delivery charges.
Yes, all products can be delivered to the address of your choosing. The only requirement is the delivery country matches the country selected when you add something to your basket. You can choose the specific delivery address as part of the checkout process.
Delivery
Estimated delivery dates for the first issue are displayed during the checkout process. All subsequent issues should be received around the 'on-sale date' of the magazine except for international deliveries where it can take an additional 14 days (for UK based magazines) and 30 days (for US based magazines).
You can request a replacement via your subscription management site www.mymagazine.co.uk. Alternatively, please contact our customer services team.
Yes. Subscriptions are automatically set to start with the next available issue to be published, but this can be changed (subject to stock) at the basket and checkout steps. Between October and December each year, we automatically set gift subscriptions to begin in the New Year to avoid spoiling a Christmas surprise, but again this can be changed at the basket and checkout steps if you wish.
How to...
This can be done via the 'thank you' page once you've completed your purchase. Here you can schedule a card to be sent via email or you can print it out to hand over yourself. An alternative design is also available for downloading via www.mymagazine.co.uk, where you can also manage other areas of your subscription.
This can be done via your subscription management site www.mymagazine.co.uk.
This can be done at the basket and checkout steps. Simply add an item to your basket and you will see the option to choose your preferred start issue within the summary area.
Please contact our customer services team who will be happy to help.
Saving 30%
Saving 55%
US$22.99
US$19.99
Hi there, quick question for you:
Who are you shopping for today?
This will help us to provide the best site experience for all our customers. Thank you.