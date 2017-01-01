Your basket: 0 Items

Horse & Hound Magazine Subscription

Look inside

Huge January Sale!

Subscribe to Horse & Hound from just US$232.99
and save up to 35%
Plus enjoy exclusive subscriber Rewards every month as part of your subscription!

Only Horse & Hound covers the whole breadth of equestrian sports Read more

Issues: Weekly
Perfect for: Committed horse lovers

AS THE PUBLISHER OF THIS MAGAZINE WE PROMISE

  • Best Price Guarantee

    Shop with confidence with our best price guarantee. Our magazines come direct from the publisher, so you won’t find them cheaper anywhere else. 

  • Price Promise

    We promise your price is guaranteed for the first 12 months. Please see our T&Cs for full details.

  • Rewards

    Enjoy exclusive subscriber rewards every month as part of your subscription - including new offers and prizes 

Buy a subscription

Select delivery country

Select subscription type

+Exclusive Subscriber Rewards every month!

From US$232.99

+First issue free

From US$199.49

Message from the Editor

Since 1884, Horse & Hound has been a trusted source of news reporting and entertainment, making it essential to equestrians' lives in the UK and around the globe. With unrivalled coverage of events from grassroots to five-star level, reported by award-winning journalists, plus the latest news and vet research - all enhanced by access to the best experts in the world - we really do have something for everyone.

-Sarah Jenkins, Content Director

Customer reviews

Read more reviews

Feefo logo

People also liked these magazines

The Field

Saving 25%

Country Life

Saving 40%

Shooting Times

Saving 35%

Shooting Gazette

Saving 30%

Our promise to you

Best price guarantee

We'll refund the difference if you find it cheaper elsewhere

Money back guarantee

Transfer your subscription or get a refund on the remaining amount

No hidden costs

All postage & delivery costs are included. Digital magazines are inclusive of VAT

Magazines

 

Customer Service

Corporate

Close

We use 'cookies' to provide you with the best visitor experience. Without them you may find this site does not work properly and many features may be unavailable. For more information about cookies and the types that we use, please click here. Enjoy your visit.